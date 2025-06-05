US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-06-2025 | 02:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that demanded an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza and unhindered aid access across the war-torn enclave.
 
The other 14 countries on the council voted in favor of the draft as a humanitarian crisis grips the enclave of more than 2 million people, where famine looms and aid has only trickled in since Israel lifted an 11-week blockade last month.

"The United States has been clear: We would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza," Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea told the council before the vote, arguing that it would also undermine U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Veto

UN

Security

Council

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-25

Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11

UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-04

Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-02

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-01

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More