US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-06-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will not give out any aid on Wednesday as it presses Israel to boost civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its distribution sites, a day after dozens of Palestinians seeking aid were killed.
The GHF said it has asked the Israeli military to "guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks" near military perimeters; develop clearer guidance for civilians; and enhance training to support civilian safety.
"Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid," said a GHF spokesperson. An Israeli military spokesperson warned civilians against moving in areas leading to GHF sites on Wednesday, deeming them "combat zones".
The new aid distribution process for Gaza's two million-plus population from just three sites was launched in the midst of a fierce new offensive by Israel since late last month. The U.N. and other aid groups say the model, which uses private U.S. security and logistics workers, militarizes aid.
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 Palestinians on Wednesday morning, including women and children, at a school housing displaced families west of the southern city of Khan Younis, taking the day's toll to 21 so far.

Reuters 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

United Nations

Israel

UN

Gaza

Aid Group

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials
Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-28

Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:48

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11

UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:43

Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:48

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:35

UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Zouk Mikael Mayor Elias Beaino elected head of Keserwan-Ftouh Municipal Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More