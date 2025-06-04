News
US-backed Gaza aid group halts distribution, UN to vote on ceasefire demand
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-06-2025 | 05:59
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will not give out any aid on Wednesday as it presses Israel to boost civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its distribution sites, a day after dozens of Palestinians seeking aid were killed.
The GHF said it has asked the Israeli military to "guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks" near military perimeters; develop clearer guidance for civilians; and enhance training to support civilian safety.
"Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid," said a GHF spokesperson. An Israeli military spokesperson warned civilians against moving in areas leading to GHF sites on Wednesday, deeming them "combat zones".
The new aid distribution process for Gaza's two million-plus population from just three sites was launched in the midst of a fierce new offensive by Israel since late last month. The U.N. and other aid groups say the model, which uses private U.S. security and logistics workers, militarizes aid.
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 Palestinians on Wednesday morning, including women and children, at a school housing displaced families west of the southern city of Khan Younis, taking the day's toll to 21 so far.
Reuters
