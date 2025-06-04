UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-06-2025 | 10:11
High views
0min
UN denounces Israel's 'deliberate choices' depriving Gazans of essentials

The U.N. aid chief said on Wednesday that recent "horrifying scenes" of Gazans being killed while trying to access food aid were the result of "deliberate choices" to deprive them of essentials.

"The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat," U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement, adding: "This is the outcome of a series of deliberate choices that have systematically deprived two million people of the essentials they need to survive."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Israel

Gaza

Food

Aid

Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
