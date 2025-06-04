The U.N. aid chief said on Wednesday that recent "horrifying scenes" of Gazans being killed while trying to access food aid were the result of "deliberate choices" to deprive them of essentials.



"The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat," U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement, adding: "This is the outcome of a series of deliberate choices that have systematically deprived two million people of the essentials they need to survive."



AFP