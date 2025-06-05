Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday the bodies of two Israelis killed in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack and held in Gaza had been returned to Israel.



"In a special operation by the (security agency) and the (military) in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our hostages held by the murderous terrorist organization Hamas were returned to Israel: Judy Weinstein-Haggai and Gad Haggai from Kibbutz Nir Oz, may their memory be blessed," Netanyahu said in a statement. "Judy and Gad were murdered on October 7 and abducted to the Gaza Strip," he added.





AFP