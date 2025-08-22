News
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-08-2025 | 02:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday vowed to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to disarm, release all the remaining hostages in the territory and end the war on Israel's terms.
"Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza - until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament," the minister wrote on social media.
"If they do not agree -- Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun," he added, referring to two cities in Gaza largely razed during earlier Israeli operations.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Disarm
Hostages
Minister
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
Previous
