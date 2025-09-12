Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Catholicos Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, head of the Armenian Catholic Church, at the presidential palace in Baabda on Friday.



The patriarch delivered a formal invitation for Aoun to attend a solemn Mass at the Vatican on October 19, where Pope Leo XIV will declare Bishop Ignatius Maloyan, a martyred blessed, a saint.



President Aoun congratulated the Armenian Catholic community in Lebanon and worldwide on the historic event, recalling the “powerful testimony of faith” offered by Maloyan, who gave his life in martyrdom. He said the canonization was not only a cause for celebration among Armenian Catholics but also for all Lebanese at home and abroad.



Aoun added that the intercession of the new saint would join that of other Lebanese saints in prayers for the country and its people, particularly during the Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope.