News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Unabsolute Truth
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
Lebanon News
12-09-2025 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Catholicos Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, head of the Armenian Catholic Church, at the presidential palace in Baabda on Friday.
The patriarch delivered a formal invitation for Aoun to attend a solemn Mass at the Vatican on October 19, where Pope Leo XIV will declare Bishop Ignatius Maloyan, a martyred blessed, a saint.
President Aoun congratulated the Armenian Catholic community in Lebanon and worldwide on the historic event, recalling the “powerful testimony of faith” offered by Maloyan, who gave his life in martyrdom. He said the canonization was not only a cause for celebration among Armenian Catholics but also for all Lebanese at home and abroad.
Aoun added that the intercession of the new saint would join that of other Lebanese saints in prayers for the country and its people, particularly during the Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Invitation
Vatican
Canonization
Armenian
Bishop
Ignatius Maloyan
Next
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanese President receives Housing Bank delegation, vows support for boosting loan capacity
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanese President receives Housing Bank delegation, vows support for boosting loan capacity
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army
0
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
World News
07:37
US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:25
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
Lebanon Economy
08:25
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
2
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
3
Middle East News
11:00
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
Middle East News
11:00
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
4
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
5
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
Middle East News
07:27
UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack
6
Middle East News
15:31
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Middle East News
15:31
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
8
Lebanon News
12:34
Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval
Lebanon News
12:34
Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More