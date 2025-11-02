Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations

02-11-2025 | 10:28
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations

An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health authorities said, as Israel and Hamas traded blame for violations of the tenuous truce that has mostly halted two years of war.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had struck a militant who was posing a threat to its forces. Al-Ahli Hospital said one man was killed in the airstrike near a vegetable market in the Shejaia suburb of Gaza City.

"There are still Hamas pockets in the areas under our control in Gaza, and we are systematically eliminating them," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Hamas released what it described as a list of violations of the ceasefire by Israel. Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, denied that Hamas fighters had violated the truce by attacking Israeli soldiers.

Reuters
