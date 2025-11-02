News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-11-2025 | 10:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations
An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health authorities said, as Israel and Hamas traded blame for violations of the tenuous truce that has mostly halted two years of war.
The Israeli military said its aircraft had struck a militant who was posing a threat to its forces. Al-Ahli Hospital said one man was killed in the airstrike near a vegetable market in the Shejaia suburb of Gaza City.
"There are still Hamas pockets in the areas under our control in Gaza, and we are systematically eliminating them," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
Hamas released what it described as a list of violations of the ceasefire by Israel. Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, denied that Hamas fighters had violated the truce by attacking Israeli soldiers.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Trade
Truce
Next
Turkey set to call for action on Gaza as soon as possible, source says
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-26
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
Lebanon News
2025-10-26
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Turkey set to call for action on Gaza as soon as possible, source says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Turkey set to call for action on Gaza as soon as possible, source says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-01
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-01
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-31
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-31
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
0
Middle East News
10:25
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects
Middle East News
10:25
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
8
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More