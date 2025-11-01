News
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-11-2025 | 03:47
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
Israel's military said Saturday that three bodies it received from Gaza via the Red Cross the previous night were not hostages held in the Palestinian territory.
The Israeli military told AFP that a forensic analysis revealed the bodies were not those of any of the 11 deceased hostages still to be released under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Army
Gaza
Bodies
Hostages
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Previous
