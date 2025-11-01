Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-11-2025 | 03:47
High views
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages
Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Israel's military said Saturday that three bodies it received from Gaza via the Red Cross the previous night were not hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military told AFP that a forensic analysis revealed the bodies were not those of any of the 11 deceased hostages still to be released under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal.


