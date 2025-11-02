News
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-11-2025
Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of three Israeli captives later on Sunday as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a ceasefire agreement for Gaza with Israel.
"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies... that were found earlier today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8:00 pm Gaza time (1800 GMT)," the group said on its Telegram channel.
Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has held in Gaza since October 10 under a US-brokered deal focused on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead.
AFP
