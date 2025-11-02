Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-11-2025 | 12:25
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
0min
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of three Israeli captives later on Sunday as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a ceasefire agreement for Gaza with Israel.

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies... that were found earlier today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8:00 pm Gaza time (1800 GMT)," the group said on its Telegram channel.

Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has held in Gaza since October 10 under a US-brokered deal focused on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

bodies

three

Israeli

hostages

