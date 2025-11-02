Turkey set to call for action on Gaza as soon as possible, source says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to call at a meeting in Istanbul on Monday for arrangements to be made as soon as possible to ensure the security and administration of Gaza by Palestinians, a foreign ministry source said on Sunday.



The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia are set to join the meeting on ceasefire developments and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Turkish foreign ministry source said.



The source said Fidan was expected to "emphasise the importance of coordinated action by Muslim countries for the ceasefire to evolve into a lasting peace."



Countries taking part in the Istanbul talks all attended a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.



