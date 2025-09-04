News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel condemns Gaza 'genocide' comments from EU official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-09-2025 | 14:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel condemns Gaza 'genocide' comments from EU official
Israel on Thursday slammed remarks made by European Commission vice president Teresa Ribera in which she called the war in Gaza a "genocide," accusing her of being a "mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda."
"We strongly condemn the baseless allegations made by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission," Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on X.
"Instead of parroting the 'genocide' blood libel spread by Hamas, Ribera should have called for the release of all hostages and for Hamas to lay down its arms so that the war can end."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Condemn
Gaza
Genocide
Comments
EU
Next
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-27
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
World News
2025-08-27
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Qatar condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of journalists in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Qatar condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of journalists in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, scholars' association says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, scholars' association says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
2
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
3
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
7
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More