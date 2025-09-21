Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 08:16
High views
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel&#39;s existence
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel's survival, pledging to oppose such efforts at the United Nations next week.

"We will also need to fight, both at the U.N. and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism," Netanyahu told his cabinet. "The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Palestine

State

Canada recognizes Palestinian state: PM
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
