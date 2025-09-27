News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Murex D'or
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE FM urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu in New York
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-09-2025 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UAE FM urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu in New York
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the urgent need for ending the Gaza war during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed “the urgent need to bring an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza, reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the crisis and the tragic conditions faced by civilians in the Gaza Strip.”
He also noted that the dire humanitarian situation of civilians in Gaza requires the mobilization of all possible efforts to ensure the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s “unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples,” WAM said.
The UAE top diplomat also reaffirmed his country’s support for “international efforts aimed at securing the release of all hostages and detainees, while emphasizing the importance of concerted global action to confront extremism and terrorism in all its forms.”
The meeting was attended by UAE Minister of State Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja.
It was Netanyahu’s first meeting with a senior Arab official since Israel’s Sept. 9 attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, which the UAE condemned and protested by summoning Israel’s deputy ambassador.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UAE
Foreign Minister
Meeting
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-09
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-09
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan
0
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
0
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
0
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
4
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
5
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event
6
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
7
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More