Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 14:30
High views
Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'
Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group would hand over the remains of four to six hostages later Tuesday night as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal agreed with Israel.

"We informed the mediators that we will hand over four to six bodies of Israeli prisoners tonight," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue.

Another source close to the Hamas negotiating team confirmed the development.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

