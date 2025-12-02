Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-12-2025 | 09:18
High views
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages

Israeli police said Tuesday that they had received the presumed remains of one of the last two deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip and were transporting them to the morgue for identification.

In a brief statement, the police said they were "currently escorting, with reverence, the coffin of the fallen hostage to the National Center of Forensic Medicine."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Police

Bodies

Gaza

Hostages

Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
LBCI
World News
2025-11-02

Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

In Jal el-Dib, Pope Leo XIV highlights the value of service and attention to the vulnerable

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Pope Leo XIV urges unity and hope during open-air Mass in Beirut: Reawaken in our hearts the dream of a united Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

