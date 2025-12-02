News
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-12-2025 | 09:18
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
Israeli police said Tuesday that they had received the presumed remains of one of the last two deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip and were transporting them to the morgue for identification.
In a brief statement, the police said they were "currently escorting, with reverence, the coffin of the fallen hostage to the National Center of Forensic Medicine."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Police
Bodies
Gaza
Hostages
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Previous
