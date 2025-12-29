Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August

Hamas' armed wing confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson, Abu Obeida, months after Israel announced that he had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza.



Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released a video statement on its Telegram channel, saying: "We pause in reverence before... the masked man loved by millions... the great martyred commander and spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida."



Israel had announced it had killed Abu Obeida in a strike on Gaza on August 30.







AFP