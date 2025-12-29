News
Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-12-2025 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August
Hamas' armed wing confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson, Abu Obeida, months after Israel announced that he had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza.
Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released a video statement on its Telegram channel, saying: "We pause in reverence before... the masked man loved by millions... the great martyred commander and spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida."
Israel had announced it had killed Abu Obeida in a strike on Gaza on August 30.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Spokesman
Killed
Israel
Abu Obeida
Israel minister tells army act 'forcefully' against attacker's village
Previous
