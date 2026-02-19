Morocco to contribute military, police to Gaza in first Arab pledge

Morocco announced Thursday that it would send military and police contributions to Gaza in the first public pledge by an Arab nation to the nascent international force.



"Morocco is ready to deploy police officers and train policemen from Gaza," Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita announced at President Donald Trump's inaugural "Board of Peace" meeting.



Morocco also will deploy "high-ranking military officers to ISF joint military command," he said, referring to the International Stabilization Force.







AFP