At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

At least 100 children have been killed in airstrikes and violence in Gaza since the start of the ceasefire three months ago, the United Nations said Tuesday.



"More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October. That's roughly a girl or a boy killed here every day during a ceasefire," James Elder, spokesman for the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva from Gaza City.



He said the children had been killed in "airstrikes, drone strikes, including suicide drones... tank shelling... live ammunition."





AFP