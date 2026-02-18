Zelensky says Russia 'trying to drag out' Geneva talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that talks with Russia and the United States seeking to end Moscow's invasion were "difficult", and accused the Russian team of delaying the process.

"Yesterday's meetings were indeed difficult, and we can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage," Zelensky said on social media after being briefed by his team ahead of a second day of talks in Geneva now underway.

AFP