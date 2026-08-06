Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks

Middle East News
06-08-2026 | 00:30
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Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks
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Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks

President Donald Trump said talks with Tehran seemed "to be working out quite well," reiterating his positive portrayal of the negotiations on the Iran war without elaborating ‌on the specifics of the discussions.

Reuters

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