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Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike on police station kills 8
Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 08:17
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Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike on police station kills 8
Gaza's civil defense agency and a hospital said an Israeli airstrike on a police station in northern Gaza killed eight people on Tuesday, including a woman officer.
"Eight martyrs were transferred to Al-Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a police station" in the western part of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, said the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas.
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