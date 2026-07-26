Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed a senior officer of the Hamas-run Palestinian internal security service in the Gaza Strip and an associate as they travelled in a vehicle through Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, medics and police officials said.



The strike killed Colonel Wael El-Ledawi, head of the service in central Gaza, and Major Ramez Abu Zraiq, medics and the Hamas-run interior ministry said.



The Israeli military said it had carried out a strike against ⁠a Hamas militant, without further details.







Reuters