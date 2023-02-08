Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

2023-02-08 | 13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi instructed, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 30 dated 6-2-2023, all governors to request municipalities, unions of municipalities, and district governors to immediately conduct a survey of the cracked, uninhabitable buildings and drifts on the roads.

Adding for them to seek the assistance of the Engineers Syndicates in Beirut and Tripoli and to work on strengthening or restoring the cracked buildings by their owners, and if this is not possible, by the concerned municipalities. 

Consequently, submit a detailed report on the rest of the damaged buildings, in which repairs could not be carried out for any other reason, with an indication of the estimated costs for their reinforcement or restoration provided that it was directly deposited with the High Relief Commission, as quickly as possible.
 

