Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 13:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi instructed, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 30 dated 6-2-2023, all governors to request municipalities, unions of municipalities, and district governors to immediately conduct a survey of the cracked, uninhabitable buildings and drifts on the roads.
Adding for them to seek the assistance of the Engineers Syndicates in Beirut and Tripoli and to work on strengthening or restoring the cracked buildings by their owners, and if this is not possible, by the concerned municipalities.
Consequently, submit a detailed report on the rest of the damaged buildings, in which repairs could not be carried out for any other reason, with an indication of the estimated costs for their reinforcement or restoration provided that it was directly deposited with the High Relief Commission, as quickly as possible.
0
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
0
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
0
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
0
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
0
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
0
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44 percent amid inflation
Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44 percent amid inflation
0
‘We welcome him back’: Djokovic returns to Australia one year after deportation
‘We welcome him back’: Djokovic returns to Australia one year after deportation
0
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
2
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
3
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
4
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Premier League charges against Manchester City
5
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
6
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
7
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
8
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
