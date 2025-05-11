Latest voter turnout figures updated in ongoing municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar

Lebanon's northern districts have recorded varying voter turnout levels so far in the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections.



According to the latest figures at 11:00 a.m., participation rates are as follows: North Governorate at 8.94%, Akkar at 13.38%, Tripoli at 4.40%, Zgharta at 11.43%, Bcharre at 10.72%, Minieh-Danniyeh at 12.20%, Koura at 11.85%, and Batroun leading with 15.83%.