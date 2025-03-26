Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

26-03-2025 | 15:38
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender
2min
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel has failed in its objectives to eliminate the resistance in Lebanon and has been unable to reach the Litani River.  

Qassem emphasized that the resistance remains steadfast and strong despite the ceasefire. 

"The resistance remains present, operating where necessary and where it is capable. It is a deeply rooted faith and a firm choice, acting wisely according to the demands of the confrontation," he said.  

Qassem stressed that it is now the responsibility of the Lebanese state to implement the agreement and pressure the influential international actors who sponsored it. He insisted that Hezbollah would not accept the continuation of the Israeli occupation and demanded the release of detainees, ruling out any possibility of normalization or surrender.  

Regarding Palestine, Qassem asserted that despite 75 years of Israeli occupation, the Palestinian identity remains intact. 

"Israel has failed to legitimize a single inch of Palestine," he said. 

He also highlighted the impact of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, stating that the past 18 months have reinforced global attention on the Palestinian cause while exposing Israel's aggressive actions.  

Qassem accused the United States of orchestrating a large-scale scheme using Israel as a tool of oppression. He claimed that the plan aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause fully, forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, occupy additional territories in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt, and divide regional states to weaken them. 

"They want a fragmented Middle East that they can manipulate and control," he warned.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

LBCI
World News
2025-03-03

France says Ukraine front line 'keeps getting closer' to EU

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

