News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender
Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 15:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel has failed in its objectives to eliminate the resistance in Lebanon and has been unable to reach the Litani River.
Qassem emphasized that the resistance remains steadfast and strong despite the ceasefire.
"The resistance remains present, operating where necessary and where it is capable. It is a deeply rooted faith and a firm choice, acting wisely according to the demands of the confrontation," he said.
Qassem stressed that it is now the responsibility of the Lebanese state to implement the agreement and pressure the influential international actors who sponsored it. He insisted that Hezbollah would not accept the continuation of the Israeli occupation and demanded the release of detainees, ruling out any possibility of normalization or surrender.
Regarding Palestine, Qassem asserted that despite 75 years of Israeli occupation, the Palestinian identity remains intact.
"Israel has failed to legitimize a single inch of Palestine," he said.
He also highlighted the impact of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, stating that the past 18 months have reinforced global attention on the Palestinian cause while exposing Israel's aggressive actions.
Qassem accused the United States of orchestrating a large-scale scheme using Israel as a tool of oppression. He claimed that the plan aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause fully, forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, occupy additional territories in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt, and divide regional states to weaken them.
"They want a fragmented Middle East that they can manipulate and control," he warned.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Chief
Naim Qassem
Normalization
Surrender
Next
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
Government sources deny reports on appointments at Télé Liban and Ogero
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
0
Middle East News
2025-03-22
US envoy sees real possibility of Israel-Syria-Lebanon normalization
Middle East News
2025-03-22
US envoy sees real possibility of Israel-Syria-Lebanon normalization
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
0
Middle East News
2025-02-05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
2025-02-05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
15:49
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Lebanon Economy
15:49
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
Lebanon News
13:21
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
0
Lebanon News
10:40
Information Minister: Télé Liban is a private company, not subject to administrative appointment mechanism
Lebanon News
10:40
Information Minister: Télé Liban is a private company, not subject to administrative appointment mechanism
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication
0
World News
2025-03-03
France says Ukraine front line 'keeps getting closer' to EU
World News
2025-03-03
France says Ukraine front line 'keeps getting closer' to EU
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
Lebanon News
13:21
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
2
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
3
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
4
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
5
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
6
Lebanon News
15:38
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender
Lebanon News
15:38
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rules out any possibility of normalization or surrender
7
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More