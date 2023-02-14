News
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
2023-02-14 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Former Lebanese Member of Parliament Mikhael al-Daher passed away aged 95.
Daher was elected as a deputy for the Maronite seat in Akkar for several years and participated in the government of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri under President Elias Hrawi as Minister of National Education and Fine Arts in 1992.
"Mikhael al-Daher, or chaos," a slogan that topped Beirut's newspapers in September 1988, a phrase which cemented the presence of the former deputy and minister, Mikhael Al-Daher, in the hearts of the Lebanese.
On that day, with American push and Syrian support, Al-Daher's name was put forward as a candidate for the presidency after the end of President Amin Gemayel's term. However, the presidential elections did not take place, and the transitional authority was taken over by the army commander at the time, General Michel Aoun.
The following year, with the signing of the Taif Accord, elections were organized at the base of Koleiat, and Al-Daher withdrew in favor of the late President René Moawad.
But his career did not stop there. A native of Qoubaiyat, he entered the parliamentary assembly from 1972 to 1992 and was also re-elected in 1992 and 2000.
In the 1980s, for a short time, he participated, along with Representatives Elias El-Khazen, Gebran Tawk, Habib Keyrouz, Elias Hrawi, and others, in what was known as the Independent Maronite Representatives Bloc.
Lebanon
MP
Lebanese
Mikhael al-Daher
Dies
Parliament
