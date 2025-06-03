Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The reopening of the Arida border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday offered a long-awaited chance for Syrian families to return home, more than six months after Israeli airstrikes forced its closure.



In the dusty strip of land separating the two countries, scenes of reunion and anticipation played out as families gathered on their way back to Syria.



Arida, the second-largest land crossing between Lebanon and Syria, had been closed since November 26 following Israeli strikes on the area. At 7 a.m. Tuesday, traffic resumed—and quickly picked up speed in both directions.



The crossing is a crucial route for Syrians seeking to return home while avoiding lengthy and costly detours. It’s also essential for Lebanese travelers heading between northern Lebanon and Syria’s coastal towns.



The road damaged in the November strikes has been patched with compacted earth, and Syrian authorities have outfitted the crossing with temporary facilities to welcome travelers returning for the Eid holidays.



Passenger halls on the Syrian side saw steady movement, with border officials processing entries and exits throughout the day.



Though the reopening went smoothly overall, at least one woman was unable to complete her journey due to issues with her paperwork.



Reconstruction efforts at the site are ongoing, and the crossing will remain open through the holiday period. Of the three border posts linking northern Lebanon and Syria, Arida is currently the only one in operation.