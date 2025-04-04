US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say

World News
04-04-2025 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say

Two months after President Donald Trump announced a halt to U.S. engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council, seven diplomats and rights workers said Washington is influencing its work by applying pressure publicly and behind the scenes.

The United States left its seat empty during a six-week session of the 47-member council ending on Friday, but its lobbying and pressure had some success, the sources told Reuters.

They said the U.S., which has accused the council of an anti-Israel bias, had focused on blunting a proposal by Pakistan on the creation of an International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), the most rigorous type of U.N. investigation on Israel's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Reuters

World News

US

Lobby

UN

Human Rights Council

Donald Trump

Diplomats

LBCI Next
Trump, Musk and Vance voice support for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen
Dollar recovers after tariffs-fuelled slump, up 1% versus pound
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-14

UN Security Council condemns violence in Syria, diplomats say

LBCI
World News
2025-02-22

US wants Security Council vote first on Ukraine, diplomats say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
World News
2025-03-03

UN rights chief concerned by 'fundamental shift' in US direction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:27

Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal

LBCI
World News
09:07

Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge

LBCI
World News
08:59

NATO chief says trade dispute should be kept 'separate' from defense

LBCI
World News
07:53

'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-17

Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Israeli strikes target two military sites near Damascus: Monitor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More