US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say

Two months after President Donald Trump announced a halt to U.S. engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council, seven diplomats and rights workers said Washington is influencing its work by applying pressure publicly and behind the scenes.



The United States left its seat empty during a six-week session of the 47-member council ending on Friday, but its lobbying and pressure had some success, the sources told Reuters.



They said the U.S., which has accused the council of an anti-Israel bias, had focused on blunting a proposal by Pakistan on the creation of an International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), the most rigorous type of U.N. investigation on Israel's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.



Reuters