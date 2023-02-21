0min

MP Abou el-Hessen: Relationship between Jumblatt and Bkerke is historical and ongoing

MP Hadi Abou el-Hessen said on Tuesday that the relationship between The Socialist Progressive Party leader Walid Jumblatt and the Maronite seat in Bkerke is “historical, ongoing and at its best.”

Abou el-Hessen’s comments were made during an interview with LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show whereby he said that hindering legislation reflects negatively on the lives of Lebanese citizens.



“We hope that political parties reconsider their stances over legislation,” he stressed.