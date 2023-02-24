Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake

During the meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lebanese delegation offered him condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister, the government, and the Lebanese people, for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.



In turn, the Turkish Foreign Minister offered his condolences to the 16 Lebanese who died due to the earthquake.



The meeting lasted over two hours, exchanging views regarding the earthquake, its aftermath, and other regional and international topics.



Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu then thanked the government and Lebanese people for standing by Turkey and their assistance to Syria during this humanitarian crisis. After the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference.