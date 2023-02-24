Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake

Lebanon News
2023-02-24 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Turkey thanks Lebanon for support after destructive earthquake

Immediately upon their arrival to Ankara, the Lebanese ministerial delegation composed of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh met with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lebanese delegation offered him condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister, the government, and the Lebanese people, for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.   

In turn, the Turkish Foreign Minister offered his condolences to the 16 Lebanese who died due to the earthquake.   

The meeting lasted over two hours, exchanging views regarding the earthquake, its aftermath, and other regional and international topics.    

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu then thanked the government and Lebanese people for standing by Turkey and their assistance to Syria during this humanitarian crisis. After the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ankara

Lebanese

Delegation

Foreign Affairs

Turkey

Earthquake

Syria

LBCI Next
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-23

Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Variety
04:58

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Lebanon finishes 1st in UN Big Data Hackathon

LBCI
World
10:09

Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app