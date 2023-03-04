Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

Lebanon News
2023-03-04 | 06:03
High views
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced on Friday the decision of the Iraqi Council of Ministers to lift the entry visa for Lebanese citizens upon entering Iraqi territory in the application of the principle of reciprocity.

This decision came after vigorous follow-up in which several Lebanese officials, along with the Embassy of Lebanon in Baghdad, participated, the last of whom was the Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram, along with Iraqi political leaders, under the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.    

The Ministry also stated that this decision does not become effective until after it is circulated at the border crossings and receives official notification from the Iraqi authorities.     

The Ministry added that it will continue to follow up on the issue through the Lebanese embassy in Iraq to reach its conclusions, as it will announce at that time all the conditions of the decision to facilitate the affairs of the Lebanese who wish to visit Iraq.
 

