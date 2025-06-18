MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025

Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 06:19
High views
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the cancellation of its flights to Iraq (Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf) scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025. 

For the full schedule, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

MEA

Flights

Iraq

Cancellation

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Iran's Khamenei to give televised address: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Loud blasts heard in north Tehran: AFP

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

LBCI
Middle East News
15:25

Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow

