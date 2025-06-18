With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



With the United States still undecided on whether to enter the war directly against Iran, Israel has made adjustments to its military strategy.



Starting Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force has shifted its focus from targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities to prioritizing the destruction of ballistic missile production sites.



The move aims to prevent Iran from acquiring large quantities of missiles that could threaten Israel’s home front, military installations, and strategic infrastructure—especially as concerns grow over the depletion of Israel’s Arrow missile defense interceptors.



Following assessments that the war could last two to three weeks, and after Israel acknowledged that one of its drones had been shot down in Iranian airspace—contradicting earlier claims of full control over Iranian skies—some Israeli analysts have warned of the risks of maintaining the objective of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, a goal they say Israel cannot achieve alone.



Meanwhile, multiple Israeli military and security officials confirmed that Iranian missiles are striking, on a near-daily basis, sensitive and strategic military sites across Israel.



These targets remain undisclosed due to military censorship but reportedly include the Bazan oil facility in the Haifa Bay area.



The destruction of the Bazan facility, along with the shutdown of the Leviathan and Karish gas fields, has triggered a deepening energy crisis. Officials are now scrambling to contain the fallout.



While efforts are underway to restore the Bazan plant within a month, Energy Minister Eli Cohen is expected to declare a national electricity crisis.



Sensitive civilian infrastructure is being hit as well. Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied foreign media reports that the headquarters of Unit 8200—Israel’s military intelligence unit—in the Gush Dan area was targeted and destroyed, an intelligence officer noted that the facility had played a key role in planning the first day of the war.



Since September 2024, 120 officers had been training there, focusing on disabling Iran’s air defense systems. Their operation was divided into specialized teams: one tasked with assassinating nuclear scientists, another targeting command centers, and others focusing on radar and defense installations.



As Israel nears the end of its first week of war, Operation “Rising Lion” appears to be facing major challenges.



Despite Israel’s declared achievements, significant concerns remain over the country’s ability to protect its home front and safeguard critical infrastructure, from water and electricity systems to telecommunications.



The war is costing Israel an estimated $428 million per day, equivalent to 1.5 billion shekels.