News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
18-06-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
With the United States still undecided on whether to enter the war directly against Iran, Israel has made adjustments to its military strategy.
Starting Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force has shifted its focus from targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities to prioritizing the destruction of ballistic missile production sites.
The move aims to prevent Iran from acquiring large quantities of missiles that could threaten Israel’s home front, military installations, and strategic infrastructure—especially as concerns grow over the depletion of Israel’s Arrow missile defense interceptors.
Following assessments that the war could last two to three weeks, and after Israel acknowledged that one of its drones had been shot down in Iranian airspace—contradicting earlier claims of full control over Iranian skies—some Israeli analysts have warned of the risks of maintaining the objective of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, a goal they say Israel cannot achieve alone.
Meanwhile, multiple Israeli military and security officials confirmed that Iranian missiles are striking, on a near-daily basis, sensitive and strategic military sites across Israel.
These targets remain undisclosed due to military censorship but reportedly include the Bazan oil facility in the Haifa Bay area.
The destruction of the Bazan facility, along with the shutdown of the Leviathan and Karish gas fields, has triggered a deepening energy crisis. Officials are now scrambling to contain the fallout.
While efforts are underway to restore the Bazan plant within a month, Energy Minister Eli Cohen is expected to declare a national electricity crisis.
Sensitive civilian infrastructure is being hit as well. Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied foreign media reports that the headquarters of Unit 8200—Israel’s military intelligence unit—in the Gush Dan area was targeted and destroyed, an intelligence officer noted that the facility had played a key role in planning the first day of the war.
Since September 2024, 120 officers had been training there, focusing on disabling Iran’s air defense systems. Their operation was divided into specialized teams: one tasked with assassinating nuclear scientists, another targeting command centers, and others focusing on radar and defense installations.
As Israel nears the end of its first week of war, Operation “Rising Lion” appears to be facing major challenges.
Despite Israel’s declared achievements, significant concerns remain over the country’s ability to protect its home front and safeguard critical infrastructure, from water and electricity systems to telecommunications.
The war is costing Israel an estimated $428 million per day, equivalent to 1.5 billion shekels.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
United States
Military
Intervention
Israel
War
Strategy
Iran
Next
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Israel still eyeing limited attack on Iran nuclear facilities: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Israel still eyeing limited attack on Iran nuclear facilities: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says struck missile sites in western Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says struck missile sites in western Iran
0
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army says its striking military targets in Tehran
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army says its striking military targets in Tehran
0
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
4
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
5
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
6
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
7
Middle East News
09:06
Blast heard in north Tehran, main road partially closed: AFP
Middle East News
09:06
Blast heard in north Tehran, main road partially closed: AFP
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More