Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday to rebuff Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying the Russian president should end his own war in Ukraine first.



"He actually offered to help mediate, I said 'do me a favor, mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first, okay?'" Trump told reporters at the White House. "I said 'Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later.'"





AFP