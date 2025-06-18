Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel

18-06-2025 | 11:44
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday to rebuff Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying the Russian president should end his own war in Ukraine first.

"He actually offered to help mediate, I said 'do me a favor, mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first, okay?'" Trump told reporters at the White House. "I said 'Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later.'"


AFP
 

Trump

US

Russia

Putin

Ukraine

War

Mediation

Iran

Israel

