Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

18-06-2025 | 14:05
Iran&#39;s IRGC says missile attacks will be &#39;focused and continuous&#39;
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said long-range Sejjil missiles have been used in a 12th wave of firings at Israel.

In a statement, the IRGC warned that the skies above "occupied lands" are open to Iranian missiles and drones.

"The missile attacks will be focused and continuous, and we have opened the gates of hell on the Zionists," it said.

Middle East News

Iran

IRGC

Missile

Attacks

Israel

Israel army says struck Iran centrifuge production, weapons manufacturing sites
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
