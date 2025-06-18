News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
18-06-2025 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
The Banque du Liban (BDL) announced an increase in monthly cash withdrawal limits, as outlined in Circulars 158 and 166, citing ongoing economic and financial hardship, as well as the urgent financial and humanitarian needs of depositors.
In a statement on Wednesday, BDL said Circular 158's monthly cash withdrawal limit will rise from $500 to $800, while Circular 166's limit will increase from $250 to $400. These new limits will take effect on July 1, 2025, and will remain in place for one year, renewable through July 1, 2026.
The decision also includes an extension of both circulars, originally set to expire on June 30, 2025.
BDL emphasized the importance of swiftly passing legislation that ensures the return of depositors' funds. It added that it is actively coordinating with the Lebanese government and Parliament to achieve this goal.
Read the full decisions on Circulars
158
and
166
.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
BDL
Withdrawal
Limit
Circulars
Banks
Depositors
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
0
World News
2025-04-28
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
World News
2025-04-28
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-16
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-16
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
0
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Judge 'assassinated' in southern Iran: Judiciary
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Judge 'assassinated' in southern Iran: Judiciary
0
World News
2025-05-09
Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India
World News
2025-05-09
Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
2
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
3
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
5
Middle East News
13:30
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
Middle East News
13:30
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
6
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
7
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
8
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More