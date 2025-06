BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

The Banque du Liban (BDL) announced an increase in monthly cash withdrawal limits, as outlined in Circulars 158 and 166, citing ongoing economic and financial hardship, as well as the urgent financial and humanitarian needs of depositors.In a statement on Wednesday, BDL said Circular 158's monthly cash withdrawal limit will rise from $500 to $800, while Circular 166's limit will increase from $250 to $400. These new limits will take effect on July 1, 2025, and will remain in place for one year, renewable through July 1, 2026.The decision also includes an extension of both circulars, originally set to expire on June 30, 2025.BDL emphasized the importance of swiftly passing legislation that ensures the return of depositors' funds. It added that it is actively coordinating with the Lebanese government and Parliament to achieve this goal.Read the full decisions on Circulars 158 and 166