Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Wednesday with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh.



The meeting was attended by UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro and Speaker Berri’s advisor, Ali Hamdan. Discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, UNIFIL’s mission, and the upcoming renewal of its mandate.



Speaker Berri expressed his gratitude to Major General Lázaro for his efforts during his tenure as head of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, particularly in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and strengthening ties between UNIFIL personnel and local communities. He wished Lázaro success in his future endeavors.



Berri reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the continued presence of UNIFIL in the south, highlighting the force’s essential role in Lebanon’s security, stability, and future, as well as in regional peace.



He also emphasized UNIFIL’s involvement in overseeing the maritime border framework agreement and the latest ceasefire, which he said Israel continues to violate daily while maintaining its occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.



Berri stressed to Lacroix that Lebanon is firmly in favor of the international community and the U.N. Security Council extending UNIFIL’s mandate for a new term.