Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Wednesday with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh. 

The meeting was attended by UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro and Speaker Berri’s advisor, Ali Hamdan. Discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, UNIFIL’s mission, and the upcoming renewal of its mandate.

Speaker Berri expressed his gratitude to Major General Lázaro for his efforts during his tenure as head of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, particularly in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and strengthening ties between UNIFIL personnel and local communities. He wished Lázaro success in his future endeavors.

Berri reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the continued presence of UNIFIL in the south, highlighting the force’s essential role in Lebanon’s security, stability, and future, as well as in regional peace. 

He also emphasized UNIFIL’s involvement in overseeing the maritime border framework agreement and the latest ceasefire, which he said Israel continues to violate daily while maintaining its occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.

Berri stressed to Lacroix that Lebanon is firmly in favor of the international community and the U.N. Security Council extending UNIFIL’s mandate for a new term.

Lebanon News

Berri

meets

Peacekeeping

Chief,

reaffirms

Lebanon’s

commitment

UNIFIL

mandate

renewal

LBCI Next
MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

LBCI
Middle East News
15:25

Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More