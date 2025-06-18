News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Wednesday with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh.
The meeting was attended by UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro and Speaker Berri’s advisor, Ali Hamdan. Discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, UNIFIL’s mission, and the upcoming renewal of its mandate.
Speaker Berri expressed his gratitude to Major General Lázaro for his efforts during his tenure as head of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, particularly in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and strengthening ties between UNIFIL personnel and local communities. He wished Lázaro success in his future endeavors.
Berri reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the continued presence of UNIFIL in the south, highlighting the force’s essential role in Lebanon’s security, stability, and future, as well as in regional peace.
He also emphasized UNIFIL’s involvement in overseeing the maritime border framework agreement and the latest ceasefire, which he said Israel continues to violate daily while maintaining its occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.
Berri stressed to Lacroix that Lebanon is firmly in favor of the international community and the U.N. Security Council extending UNIFIL’s mandate for a new term.
Lebanon News
Berri
meets
Peacekeeping
Chief,
reaffirms
Lebanon’s
commitment
UNIFIL
mandate
renewal
Next
MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh
0
Lebanon News
05:29
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south
Lebanon News
05:29
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21
Lebanon News
08:52
MEA adds special flights to Accra and Abidjan on June 21
0
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon News
06:19
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
Lebanon News
06:19
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
0
Lebanon News
05:38
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar
Lebanon News
05:38
President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
0
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
0
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
0
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
2
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
3
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
Lebanon News
14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
5
Middle East News
13:30
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
Middle East News
13:30
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
6
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
7
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Middle East News
15:00
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
8
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More