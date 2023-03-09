News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a memorandum, No. 8/2023, which ordered the closure of public administrations, institutions, and municipalities, on the occasion of the Feast of the Annunciation.
The memorandum stated that based on Decree No. 15215 dated 27/9/2005 and its amendments, which determine official holidays and occasions, all public institutions subject to particular working hours and operating during this day will be closed on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Close
Public
Administrations
Feast Of The Annunciation
Holiday
Next
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Public education in Lebanon at risk: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Public education in Lebanon at risk: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
0
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
0
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
Lebanon Economy
09:25
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
09:25
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
Variety
2023-03-02
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
3
World
04:17
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
World
04:17
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
4
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
5
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
8
Middle East
04:03
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Middle East
04:03
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store