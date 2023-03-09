Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a memorandum, No. 8/2023, which ordered the closure of public administrations, institutions, and municipalities, on the occasion of the Feast of the Annunciation.

The memorandum stated that based on Decree No. 15215 dated 27/9/2005 and its amendments, which determine official holidays and occasions, all public institutions subject to particular working hours and operating during this day will be closed on Saturday, March 25, 2023.