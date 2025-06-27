War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts

News Bulletin Reports
27-06-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The recent war with Iran—and the terms under which it ended—has raised speculation about whether a new regional order is beginning to take shape. The momentum appears to be driven by the U.S. 

President Donald Trump, who is reportedly a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking to avoid conviction in an ongoing corruption trial that could lead to prison. 

For Netanyahu, the specter of incarceration has long haunted him, and critics say it has fueled his desire to prolong the wars he wages.

Israeli officials have confirmed that Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington in the coming two weeks, a trip they say will cap a series of current talks on potentially dramatic steps regarding the future of the Middle East.

Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran are all reportedly part of the proposed regional settlements. As for the West Bank, Trump is expected to recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of it—an apparent gift to the far-right government led by Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Officials believe the first phase of any settlement will focus on Gaza. That was reportedly discussed in a recent call between Trump and Netanyahu, in which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer also participated. 

The call included talks about the release of Israeli hostages and an end to the Gaza war within two weeks, after which four Arab countries—including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates—would take over the administration of Gaza. Under this proposal, Hamas leaders would be exiled from the territory.

On Syria, which could be framed as a peace achievement for Trump, efforts are reportedly underway to support ongoing talks between Israeli and Syrian officials. 

The discussions are being overseen by Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, who expressed optimism during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, saying normalization with Syria—and potentially with Lebanon—was within reach.

That optimism, however, is not universally shared. Many observers say Lebanon remains a particularly complex case, citing Hezbollah’s dominant political role and ongoing efforts to restore its military capabilities.

Israeli political and security officials have made clear they hope to leverage the recent conflict with Iran to bring Lebanon and Syria into the Abraham Accords. The question of a Palestinian state, however, has barely been mentioned and appears to remain on the margins of these developments.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Israel

War

Middle East

Peace

LBCI Next
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

US military "prepared to execute" any Trump decisions on war and peace, Hegseth says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel's focus 'shifts back to Gaza' after Iran war: Military chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26

Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

LBCI
World News
10:12

'No evidence of harm' from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More