War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
News Bulletin Reports
27-06-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The recent war with Iran—and the terms under which it ended—has raised speculation about whether a new regional order is beginning to take shape. The momentum appears to be driven by the U.S.
President Donald Trump, who is reportedly a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking to avoid conviction in an ongoing corruption trial that could lead to prison.
For Netanyahu, the specter of incarceration has long haunted him, and critics say it has fueled his desire to prolong the wars he wages.
Israeli officials have confirmed that Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington in the coming two weeks, a trip they say will cap a series of current talks on potentially dramatic steps regarding the future of the Middle East.
Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran are all reportedly part of the proposed regional settlements. As for the West Bank, Trump is expected to recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of it—an apparent gift to the far-right government led by Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben Gvir.
Officials believe the first phase of any settlement will focus on Gaza. That was reportedly discussed in a recent call between Trump and Netanyahu, in which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer also participated.
The call included talks about the release of Israeli hostages and an end to the Gaza war within two weeks, after which four Arab countries—including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates—would take over the administration of Gaza. Under this proposal, Hamas leaders would be exiled from the territory.
On Syria, which could be framed as a peace achievement for Trump, efforts are reportedly underway to support ongoing talks between Israeli and Syrian officials.
The discussions are being overseen by Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, who expressed optimism during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, saying normalization with Syria—and potentially with Lebanon—was within reach.
That optimism, however, is not universally shared. Many observers say Lebanon remains a particularly complex case, citing Hezbollah’s dominant political role and ongoing efforts to restore its military capabilities.
Israeli political and security officials have made clear they hope to leverage the recent conflict with Iran to bring Lebanon and Syria into the Abraham Accords. The question of a Palestinian state, however, has barely been mentioned and appears to remain on the margins of these developments.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
US
Israel
War
Middle East
Peace
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
