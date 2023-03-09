The Research and Studies Department at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has prepared a study on the movement of passengers and cargo aircraft at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport for 2022.



The study showed that during 2022, passenger traffic exceeded 6,000,000, which accounts for the airport's capacity, to reach 6,349,799 passengers, an increase of 47 percent over 2021.



The study stressed that a quick vision must be prepared to increase the airport's capacity for the coming years by expanding the building, investing in another terminal at the airport, or investing in another airport.



Pointing out that the number of travelers arriving and departing between June and October and during December, that is, during six months of the year, exceeds the airport's capacity.



This means that in 2023, the airport will witness car traffic in front of the airport and passenger traffic upon departure and arrival, which will lead to delays in services and the movement of aircraft, as was the case previously, that is, the period between 2014 and 2019.