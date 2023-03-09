Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Airport&#39;s traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

The Research and Studies Department at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has prepared a study on the movement of passengers and cargo aircraft at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport for 2022. 

The study showed that during 2022, passenger traffic exceeded 6,000,000, which accounts for the airport's capacity, to reach 6,349,799 passengers, an increase of 47 percent over 2021.   

The study stressed that a quick vision must be prepared to increase the airport's capacity for the coming years by expanding the building, investing in another terminal at the airport, or investing in another airport. 

Pointing out that the number of travelers arriving and departing between June and October and during December, that is, during six months of the year, exceeds the airport's capacity.  

This means that in 2023, the airport will witness car traffic in front of the airport and passenger traffic upon departure and arrival, which will lead to delays in services and the movement of aircraft, as was the case previously, that is, the period between 2014 and 2019. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Aviation

Airport

Beirut

Movement

Passengers

Aircraft

LBCI Next
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-07

Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
World
2023-02-17

German airports strike grounds almost 300,000 passengers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:44

UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:22

Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

LBCI
Variety
05:30

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:39

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app