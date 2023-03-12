Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

2023-03-12 | 13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon&#39;s Bekaa Valley
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

More than 200 sheep were stolen from Barkat al-Atresh's farm in the Qaa area of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley by a group of Syrian refugees who were reportedly armed. 

Among those accused of being involved in the theft was Ali Shamseeni, who is said to have been the mastermind behind the robbery.

This is not the first incident of theft and vandalism to have occurred in the area, with livestock, solar panels, transformers belonging to Lebanon's state electricity company, motorcycles, and homes all targeted.

Although those responsible for the thefts have reportedly been apprehended and handed over to security forces, they have been repeatedly released on bail. In response to the ongoing problem, the Qaa municipality has decided to expel some refugees, citing security concerns.

The Bekaa Valley and its surrounding areas have not been spared the fallout from the Syrian crisis, which has exacted a heavy toll on the region's population.

Today, the area is a hotbed of tension, with the actions of refugees and the state's lack of capacity to address the issue threatening to push it over the edge. The question remains: who will take action before it's too late?
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Farm

Qaa

Bekaa Valley

Syrian Refugees

Armed

Theft

Vandalism

