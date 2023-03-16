Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 36,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 37,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 35,000, and that of gas increased LBP 25,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,925,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,971,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,827,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,297,000