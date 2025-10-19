Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

19-10-2025 | 09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

French authorities on Sunday found a damaged 19th-century crown near the Louvre in Paris after the museum was robbed earlier in the day, a source following the case told AFP.

The crown once belonging to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum's website.


AFP
 

