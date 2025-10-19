News
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
19-10-2025 | 09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
French authorities on Sunday found a damaged 19th-century crown near the Louvre in Paris after the museum was robbed earlier in the day, a source following the case told AFP.
The crown once belonging to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum's website.
World News
Diamond
Emerald
Crown
Jewelry
Louvre
Robbery
Case
France
World News
07:53
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
World News
12:52
World News
07:53
World News
06:36
Lebanon News
07:29
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
World News
09:24
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon News
07:42
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanon News
06:10
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon News
09:52
World News
09:24
