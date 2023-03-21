News
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Cyprus today with a ministerial delegation on an official visit to congratulate Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on assuming his responsibilities.
The Lebanese delegation included ministers from the caretaker government such as Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Industry Minister Georges Bouchikian, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar, Environment Minister Nasser Yassine, and Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan. Lebanon's ambassador to Cyprus, Claude Hajal, also joined the delegation.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Mikati
Cyprus
Ties
Visit
Lebanon
Delegation
