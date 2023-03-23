Mikati: Parliament's bureau body meeting postponed

2023-03-23
Mikati: Parliament&#39;s bureau body meeting postponed
Mikati: Parliament's bureau body meeting postponed

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, confirmed that the meeting of the Parliament's bureau body has been postponed.

Mikati's comment was made after meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri, adding that the postponement aims to refer some laws to parliamentary committees for examination so that the next parliamentary session can be productive in terms of legislation.

Mikati is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting next week, which includes several items on its agenda.

