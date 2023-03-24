News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
Lebanon News
2023-03-24 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
On Friday, Lebanon's Court of Audit sent a memorandum to the Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, requesting information regarding the construction of a new airport terminal.
The Court of Audit requested Hamieh to answer the inquiries within a week from the date of issuing the memorandum, asking him about the legal basis on which the contracting was relied upon as indicated in the public procurement law, the partnership law between the public and private sectors, and the method in which the contracting took place, namely the public tender and solicitation of bids.
The memorandum also asked him to name the company with which the contract was concluded, the execution deadline, the expected time limit for completing the project, all the paperwork, and if any studies were conducted regarding earthquake resistance.
In a press conference, Hamieh addressed on Wednesday the contract for the construction of the new passenger terminal, which is set to be completed in four years, since he was the subject to criticism, as there was no tender for the project.
The new terminal's project, which the private sector will entirely finance, had not yet been approved by Public Procurement Authority. However, Ali Hamieh explained that after researching Lebanese laws, they learned that Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is subject to the "airport fees" law.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Court of Audit Minister Of Public Works
Airport
Terminal
Next
Fuel prices plummet
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
0
Lebanon News
12:23
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
12:23
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons
Lebanon News
12:18
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons
0
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
0
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
2
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
5
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
6
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
7
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
8
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store