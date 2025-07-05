Peace with Kurds to gain momentum as PKK starts laying down arms: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that peace efforts with Kurds would gain momentum after PKK militants begin laying down their weapons, a process due to start next week.

"The process will gain a little more speed when the terrorist organisation starts to implement its decision to lay down arms," he told journalists on his way back from an economic summit in Azerbaijan in remarks reported Saturday by Anadolu state news agency.

AFP