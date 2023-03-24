Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons

Lebanon News
2023-03-24 | 12:18
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons
1min
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons

Contractors providing food to prisons announced they would stop the delivery process starting April 4, 2023.  

According to the statement, this move was taken due to the severity of the economic crisis, the rise in the customs Dollar and the depreciation of the Lebanese Lira.  

The statement added that the contractors have previously submitted several requests to amend the prices of foodstuffs to the groups of Roumieh prisons, Baabda's women's prison, Tripoli prisons, and Zahle prison since January 2023, without obtaining an answer to date, knowing that the approval to raise prices is not in line with the collapse of the Lebanese currency.  
 
They said that the increase in customs Dollars from LBP 15,000 to LBP 45,000, and the inability to find a precise mechanism for completing and paying the invoices per the exchange rate, also played a role in their decision.  

"We were unable to secure the necessary liquidity to purchase and/or import the necessary raw materials," added the contractors in a statement.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Contractors

Foodstuff

Prison

Lebanese

Currency

Crisis

