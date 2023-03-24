PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea

2023-03-24 | 12:23
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea
0min
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, on Friday afternoon at his home, in the presence of United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea.   

During the meeting, they discussed the current situation in Lebanon, bilateral relations, and the results of Leaf's tour to several regional countries.   

PM Mikati also hosted the American delegation for Iftar.
 

