Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

Lebanese iOS users woke up confused after Apple pushed an overnight time zone update that would have shifted their clocks backward again if approved.



Users on Twitter advised the Lebanese not to restart their phones. If they do, their phone will roll back to wintertime even though most people and businesses have switched to daylight saving time.



Lebanon still faces the consequences of the previous decision to postpone wintertime until April. But, amid criticism, confusion, and boycott, the Lebanese government has reinstated Daylight Saving Time, starting from midnight on Wednesday-Thursday.



Many iPhone users on Twitter started sharing that their phones automatically reverted the time zone to the old wintertime after restarting:





Iphone users do not press on the restart

It will set up your clock one hr backwards and you can’t change it back to the new timing pic.twitter.com/c8Jm3RaFGM — mayinoctober (@may_chalhoub) March 27, 2023

My iphone decided to switch back to winter time and now my calendar is messed up and everything is wrooong — رضا | Reda (@ridacoulous) March 28, 2023

Did anyone else’s iPhone just do this? Just two minutes ago my clock was 7:27 according to international timing, I got sudden notification to restart to adapt to new time zone and now Beirut time zone is back an hour according to the old winter timing.

Can someone explain? pic.twitter.com/BEZ58pBIGo — Rouba Jalkh (@RoubaJalkh) March 28, 2023

my iphone: need to restart to update timezone



fasharet habibe, not now — T (@talxtaa) March 28, 2023