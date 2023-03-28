Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

Iphone users do not press on the restart
It will set up your clock one hr backwards and you can’t change it back to the new timing pic.twitter.com/c8Jm3RaFGM
— mayinoctober (@may_chalhoub) March 27, 2023
Iphone users do not press on the restart
It will set up your clock one hr backwards and you can’t change it back to the new timing pic.twitter.com/c8Jm3RaFGM
My iphone decided to switch back to winter time and now my calendar is messed up and everything is wrooong
— رضا | Reda (@ridacoulous) March 28, 2023
My iphone decided to switch back to winter time and now my calendar is messed up and everything is wrooong
Did anyone else’s iPhone just do this? Just two minutes ago my clock was 7:27 according to international timing, I got sudden notification to restart to adapt to new time zone and now Beirut time zone is back an hour according to the old winter timing.
Can someone explain? pic.twitter.com/BEZ58pBIGo
— Rouba Jalkh (@RoubaJalkh) March 28, 2023
Did anyone else’s iPhone just do this? Just two minutes ago my clock was 7:27 according to international timing, I got sudden notification to restart to adapt to new time zone and now Beirut time zone is back an hour according to the old winter timing.
Can someone explain? pic.twitter.com/BEZ58pBIGo
my iphone: need to restart to update timezone
fasharet habibe, not now
— T (@talxtaa) March 28, 2023
my iphone: need to restart to update timezone
fasharet habibe, not now
my iphone: need to restart to update timezone
This time zone fuck up just became worse, I received a notification on my iPhone asking me to restart for new time zone settings. So now I am set back 1 hour to the berri mikati time. It will happen again when they get the new cancellation memo and then this mess won’t end soon!
— Rania Kazan (@KaotiKBB) March 27, 2023
my iphone: need to restart to update timezone
This time zone fuck up just became worse, I received a notification on my iPhone asking me to restart for new time zone settings. So now I am set back 1 hour to the berri mikati time. It will happen again when they get the new cancellation memo and then this mess won’t end soon!
— Rania Kazan (@KaotiKBB) March 27, 2023
This time zone fuck up just became worse, I received a notification on my iPhone asking me to restart for new time zone settings. So now I am set back 1 hour to the berri mikati time. It will happen again when they get the new cancellation memo and then this mess won’t end soon!